geospark developer platform

Build on GeoSpark's AI driven location tracking platform with 90% less battery drain.

GeoSpark allows you to do more with less. Use location data with 90% less battery drain for your iOS and Android apps.

  • Always-on background location

    Get access to location data and do more with this data all day and anytime from your app users. 24/7 Literally.

  • upto 90% less battery drain

    We pick up location at the right time preventing unwanted GPS battery drain using our proprietary location tracking technology.

  • Predictive location updates

    Learning from a users location data and historical behaviour & predicting location updates helps uncover interesting use cases.

Old Location Tracking

4 hours of Location Updates 80-90% Phone Battery Drain

GeoSpark Location Tracking

All Day of Location Updates 5-7% Phone Battery Drain

Our Building Blocks

Dashboard

User friendly visual dashboard. Create apps and see all your location data organised and ready to export.

  • View all your devices on a map

    See all your users on may like a heat map to know the geographical activity of your users.

  • Watch their route and Stops

    See their path and travel patterns and build solutions for predictive activity.

  • See raw location data like a DB

    Exactly like a DB but visual to inspire you to innovate with the access to location data.

Enterprise Solution

More than 10,000 users and know what you want to build with GeoSpark's SDKs and APIs? Talk to us get the monthly / annual license for GeoSpark's location tracking technology.

Online-to-offline Conversion

Know when your customer sees a product online and decides to visit the offline store.

Track & Trace

Know when your deliveries are nearby or if your customers are home to prevent closed doors.

Location Triggered Actions/Notifications

Notify or create a pre defined task when you reach or leave a specific location.

User Behaviour Understanding

Learn from your user's historical behaviour to better deliver products and experiences.

Credit Card Fraud Prevention

Prevent a fraud transaction before it happens by matching POS & users's location.

Daily Wage Employee Tracking

Know when & where your employees are to better evaluate their work.

Learn with our Developer Community

The medium where ideas and views on location solutions can be shared and exchanged. Have questions about GeoSpark and location, post them here. Get answered!

geo marketplace

Built a solution using GeoSpark?

Sell it to enterprise, startups and other developers.

90% revenue share. 10% handing fees.

